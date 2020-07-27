BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On Monday, the border area between Lebanon and Israel witnessed an exchange of fire, while the Israeli army announcing a “security incident” there.

According to the reports, the explosions and gunfire were heard in the Sheba’a farms area on the southern Lebanese border, bordering Israel and Syria.

The reports said that several Israeli shells landed in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Shuba in the Sheba’a Farms area.

In turn, the Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee said: “There have just been reports of a security incident in the area of ​​Jabal Roos. Situation is under investigation.”

He added that the Israeli Army had issued “instructions to the residents of the border area with Lebanon in the wake of the security incident in the Jabal Roos area. The residents should remain in the homes. All activities in the open area, including agricultural and tourist activities, are prohibited. You should refrain from using vehicles for unnecessary purposes.”

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported reports of an exchange of fire on Israel’s northern border, near Lebanon.

Video footage of this incident was captured by RT Arabic; it shows smoke billowing from the area where the shelling took place.

