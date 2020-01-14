BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – During his press conference at the AK Party’s parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday in Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to stop the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) advance in the Idlib Governorate.
Erdogan, who has been one of the most staunch supporters of the opposition groups in Syria, threatened to prevent the Syrian Army’s advance further in Idlib if they do not allow the 400,000 displaced people to return to their homes.
The Turkish President vowed to step in and confront the Syrian Armed Forces if they do not take his threat seriously.
In regards to Libya, the Turkish President told the audience that he refuses to remain indifferent to what is going on inside the North African nation.
“We have humanitarian and social ties. We cannot remain indifferent to what happened in Libya. Nobody can expect us to turn our back on our Libyan brothers who are waiting for help from our country,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan previously vowed to fulfill Tripoli’s request to send Turkish troops to Libya; this has resulted in the deployment of 35 military advisers to the Libyan capital, along with several hundred Syrian fighters from the Free Syrian Army (FSA).
