BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday the start of Ankara’s long-awaited military operation against the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria.

According to reports from Ras Al-Ayn in northern Syria, the Turkish army is pounding the positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces in a massive air and artillery attack on the region.

Erdogan said the offensive, dubbedOperation Peace Spring”, would aim to eliminate threats from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the Islamic State militants, and enable the return of Syrian refugees in Turkey after the formation of a “safe zone” in the area.

Turkish air force bombers are conducting non-stop raids on the town and are expected to attack several other border areas in the coming hours.

A source in northern Syria said the Turkish Air Force has struck several areas along the Hasakah-Raqqa border, while their artillery pounds Ras Al-Ayn.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  Two Russian submarines arrive at naval base in western Syria

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Long Live SyriaAssad must stay Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“after the formation of a “safe zone”” : understand a Turkey area, not really safe, safe only for raping and stealing.
Al Qaeda AIr Force in action.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-09 19:05
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Creo Erdogan quiere rescatar a 12000 miembros de ISIS que SDF tienen en custodia en campamento en calidad de prisioneros. Erdogan quiere reclutar mas hombres para quedarse con parte de Siria con complicidad de Rusia e Irán y los Kurdos fueron tontos útiles del Imperio.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 01:40
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Initial days of war started by Turki for the first few days will be euphoric and once the dust settles down there will be pay back time. Turki Army will have to come in with their Tanks & Armored Personnel carriers and pick up vans & trucks & bulldozers and will be sitting ducks for the ATGMs of the Kurdish Militia. War is all about attrition and the will to survive and fight. Turks have more to lose than the Kurds. Kurdish Militia is battle hardened after fighting the suicidal Daesh for years and have taken heavy losses & mourned… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-10 10:16