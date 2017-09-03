BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), driving towards Deir Ezzor, have come to within less than twenty kilometers of the besieged city after another major advance in the past 12 hours.

Today, the Tiger Forces, striking southeast of their positions on Bishri mountain chain, secured a vast desert space within which a number of small unnamed hills were also taken possession of.

Specifically, this most recent advance now puts vanguard units of the Syrian Army just 18 kilometers away from besieged army forces within Deir Ezzor city.

Sources are saying that today alone, more advances will likely be reported by military authorities and that, overall, the lifting of the siege of Deir Ezzor, expected by October (even according to the estimates of Tiger Forces commanders), will now come much sooner.