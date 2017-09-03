BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), driving towards Deir Ezzor, have come to within less than twenty kilometers of the besieged city after another major advance in the past 12 hours.

Today, the Tiger Forces, striking southeast of their positions on Bishri mountain chain, secured a vast desert space within which a number of small unnamed hills were also taken possession of.

Specifically, this most recent advance now puts vanguard units of the Syrian Army just 18 kilometers away from besieged army forces within Deir Ezzor city.

Sources are saying that today alone, more advances will likely be reported by military authorities and that, overall, the lifting of the siege of Deir Ezzor, expected by October (even according to the estimates of Tiger Forces commanders), will now come much sooner.

2 Comments on "BREAKING: Elite Syrian forces just 18 km away from Deir Ezzor city"

Floriangeyer
This is great news. The Thardah mountain will of course need to be dealt with. The 1st use of The father of All Bombs would provide a firework display for hunderds of miles I suspect 🙂
Anyway, the relief of Deir Ezzor will create a de facto pocket to the West ,with the Northern flank of ISIS occupied territory split by the Euphrates.

Flay the Daeshbags
it's too big of a pocket to safely break the siege. I rather the SAA first deal with Madaan or finish off the Homs pocket to redirect troops.

