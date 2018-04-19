Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:11 P.M.) – Besieged rebel forces holding out in the eastern mountains of Syria’s Qalamoun region have unconditionally surrender to the Syrian Army amid realization of an impossible military situation.

The development comes just two days after elite Syrian Army formations launched an all-out offensive in eastern Qalamoun that blitzed militant positions throughout the region and isolated a key rebel stronghold – the town of Ar-Ruhaybah.

Namely it was the Free Syrian Army-linked group Jaysh Tahrir al-Sham which at first refused to accept government surrender terms that has since issued a formal capitulation.

Per virtually every other surrender agreement, rebels will be offered to either reconcile with the Syrian government or allow themselves to be evacuated to another militant-controlled region of Syria.

Insurgent forces in eastern Qalamoun are expected to hand over their heavy weapons (i.e. tanks and artillery) to the Syrian Army in the coming days.

Updates to follow.

Andrew Illingworth

4 Comments on "Breaking: East Qalamoun rebels unconditionally surrender after being overwhelmed by two-day Syrian Army offensive"

Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
The writing is finally on the WALL and the message is very LOUD & CLEAR. President Bashar Al Assad is winning. Syrian Army & Air force is winning. Russia & Putin is winning. Hezb & Iran are winning. All Rebel groups have finally realized that Saudi/Qatar/ US/Turki/UAE/UK/France are losers and will no longer support rebel losers and waste their money any more. Syria is winning in big ways. On the eastern side of the Qalamoun mountain Jaysh Tahrir al-Sham and on the Southern side ISIS both have now surrendered. Once all the heavy weapon & hardware gets taken away these… Read more »
19/04/2018 16:42
Time is ticking on US invaders to leave Syria soon. Their mission in Syria turned out as a lost cause. Kurds better start talking with the Syrian authorities if they want to be part of Syria. If not, after all jihadist pockets are cleared their time will come as well…

Good new 🙂

One more good news. GO , Syria !

