BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – A source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News on Tuesday morning that the militants have begun withdrawing from the city of Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama.

According to the source, the militants have begun withdrawing from Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Latamnah, Kafr Zita, Morek, Latmeen, and several other areas.

The source added that the Syrian Arab Army has not entered any of these towns, nor is there an agreement for such a withdrawal.

This latest report comes just a day after the jihadist rebels lost a great deal of territory to the Syrian Arab Army at the northern axis of Khan Sheikhoun.

With the Turkish Army’s decision to not to enter Khan Sheikhoun, the militants are only left with two choices: stay and face a potential siege or withdraw and secure others areas in northern Syria.

Fighter
Fighter
Fighter

It might be a trick to buy some times since SAA may stop its attack and advancing meanwhile

2019-08-20 09:50
Peter Wallace
Peter Wallace
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

As it appears by the latest maps the SAA have at minimum fire control and maybe partial physical control of the main road north anyone leaving would have to pass through this SAA control. No doubt there are a few minor roads to the east but I think the distance between the SAA west and east pincers is less than 10kms so air control is easily possible. For those running it is a valuable lesson they can teach their comrades they will join with in the north.

2019-08-20 10:13
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Do what TARZEN did!

2019-08-20 10:16
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

TARZAN!

2019-08-20 10:17
Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Turki Army came to Khan Sheikhoun to give LIFT to the SCARED fleeing mad mangy JIHADI DOGs.

2019-08-20 10:21