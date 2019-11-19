BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 A.M.) – At approximately 5:00 A.M. (local time), a source from the Syrian military said a couple of rockets were fired from the Mount Hermon (Jabal Sheikh) region of Lebanon towards the western countryside of Damascus.

According to the source, the attack was believed to have been launched by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as they share a part of Mount Hermon.

The source added that the Syrian military quickly activated their air defenses as soon as the rockets were fired into southwestern Syria.

Since the attack, the Israeli media has reported that the Israeli Defense Forces intercepted rockets fired from Syria into the occupied Golan Heights.

Al-Masdar is awaiting a response about these claims.

More details to come…

