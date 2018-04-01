Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:27 P.M.) – Rebel forces holding out in the district city of Douma in Damascus’ East Ghouta region have reached a Russian-mediated agreement with the Syrian government after a week of back-and-forth bickering.

According to reports, some Jaysh al-Islam militants from Douma will be evacuated to the town of Jarablus (under the control of Turkish-backed rebels) in northeast Aleppo province whilst other fighters will reconcile with the Syrian government.

Russian military police are poised to soon enter Douma where they will establish evacuation corridors, monitor the insurgent withdrawal and host temporary humanitarian infrastructures.

Furthermore, Jaysh al-Islam is to hand over all hostages (civilians and troops) to the Syrian Army as well as the corpses of fallen government ranks.

Whilst it is unknown whether or not the Syrian Army will enter Douma anytime soon, all government institutions once housed in the small district city are to be immediately reinstated; civil servants are to return to their jobs at these places.

Updates to follow as more information becomes available.