BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:27 P.M.) – Rebel forces holding out in the district city of Douma in Damascus’ East Ghouta region have reached a Russian-mediated agreement with the Syrian government after a week of back-and-forth bickering.
According to reports, some Jaysh al-Islam militants from Douma will be evacuated to the town of Jarablus (under the control of Turkish-backed rebels) in northeast Aleppo province whilst other fighters will reconcile with the Syrian government.
Russian military police are poised to soon enter Douma where they will establish evacuation corridors, monitor the insurgent withdrawal and host temporary humanitarian infrastructures.
Furthermore, Jaysh al-Islam is to hand over all hostages (civilians and troops) to the Syrian Army as well as the corpses of fallen government ranks.
Whilst it is unknown whether or not the Syrian Army will enter Douma anytime soon, all government institutions once housed in the small district city are to be immediately reinstated; civil servants are to return to their jobs at these places.
Updates to follow as more information becomes available.
152 5
- 157Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.