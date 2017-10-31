BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army is on the brink of completely expelling Islamic State militants from Deir Ezzor following a major two-day operation that has seen it liberate several key districts and sites within the city.

After 48 hours of intense clashes within Deir Ezzor’s inner city area, elite Syrian Army troops have driven ISIS terrorists from the districts of al-Kannamat and al-Rasafeh as well as completely securing the Old Airport area.

By this latest advance, The Syrian Army has gained control of around three-quarters of city.

According to Syrian military-affiliated sources, many tens of Islamic State fighters have been killed by army forces whose operations are backed up by airpower and heavy artillery bombardment.

Lastly, Al-Masdar News can confirm that Syrian Army engineering teams have begun the painstaking and very dangerous process of removing mines and explosive traps that are hidden throughout the newly liberated districts.