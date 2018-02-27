BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Czech authorities have released the leader of the Kurdish PYD, Salih Muslim, after detaining him in Prague over the weekend.
Salih Muslim was previously detained by the Czech authorities on behalf of Turkey, who claims that the PYD leader participated in a terrorist act with the outlawed PKK in 2007.
Turkey is still seeking his extradition to Ankara, but have failed to get the Czech authorities to agree to thus far.
Salih Muslim is considered one of the most influential Kurdish leaders in Syria; he often visits Damascus to negotiate on behalf of the Kurds in the northern part of the country.
Share this article:
58 13
- 71Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.