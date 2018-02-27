BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Czech authorities have released the leader of the Kurdish PYD, Salih Muslim, after detaining him in Prague over the weekend.

Salih Muslim was previously detained by the Czech authorities on behalf of Turkey, who claims that the PYD leader participated in a terrorist act with the outlawed PKK in 2007.

Turkey is still seeking his extradition to Ankara, but have failed to get the Czech authorities to agree to thus far.

Salih Muslim is considered one of the most influential Kurdish leaders in Syria; he often visits Damascus to negotiate on behalf of the Kurds in the northern part of the country.