BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:42 P.M.) – Amid sweeping gains by the Syrian Arab Army against jihadist-led armed groups throughout the province of Idlib, civilians from scores of rebel-occupied towns in the region’s southeast have revolted against their militant warlord overseers, protesting openly by raising Syrian flags and pictures of the nation’s legitimate leader, President Bashar al-Assad.

In recent hours, civilians from the towns of Abu Alej, Jib Al-Qassab, Maksar Tahtani, Maksar Fouqani and Khiriyah broke out in total revolt against their jihadist occupiers, raising Syrian flags and pictures of President Bashar al-Assad as well as demanding the departure of militant forces from their settlements.

All the aforementioned towns are located in the southeastern countryside of Idlib province and although still technically within areas under the control of jihadist-led militias are nearby to where the Syrian Army is currently conducting offensive operations and fighting its way towards them.

By staging this revolt, such civilians are showing their support for the Syrian Army at a time when their liberation seems close at hand and, more so, after years of living under the tyranny of jihadist warlords.