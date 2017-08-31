BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – The Syrian pilot, ‘Ali Al-Helo, who was shot down by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the southeastern countryside of Damascus two weeks ago has now been released, according to a report from the Syrian military.

Helo was freed as part of a prisoner exchange deal that required the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to release several Free Syrian Army militants that were in their jails.

A Syrian government source stated that Helo is now being transferred to the Tishreen Hospital, where he will receive necessary medical assistance for his wounds sustained during his crash landing in southeast Damascus.

No further details were given…