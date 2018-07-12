BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The battle for Daraa city has ended after several days of intense clashes between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and rebel forces.

Similar to the recent battles in the Daraa Governorate, the provincial capital battle entered in a decisive victory for the Syrian Army, as the rebels have agreed to terms of reconciliation.

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) has allowed the Russian military police to enter the districts they control in Daraa, as they begin the process of reconciliation.

In the next 48 hours, the Free Syrian Army is expected to handover their heavy and medium weapons to the Russian military police.

The Free Syrian Army fighters that do not want to reconcile with the Syrian government and the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham will be given safe passage to western Daraa.

As shown in the footage below, Russian military police were filmed entering the Daraa Al-Balad District that was controlled by the rebel forces for several years:

The Syrian Army was able to force the rebels to surrender the southern districts of Daraa city after they completely isolated the militants around the provincial capital.

With nowhere to go, the rebels were ultimately left no choice but to accept the terms offered by the Syrian government and Russian Reconciliation Center.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

