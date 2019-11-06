Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that the Turkish security forces have detained the wife of the recently killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, his sister and brother-in-law.

“Baghdadi has committed suicide in a tunnel. We have caught his wife in Syria, but we have made no noise of it. I’m now announcing this for the first time. We have also caught his sister and her husband,” Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.

The statement comes a day after Communications Director at the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun confirmed that the country’s forces had captured al-Baghdadi’s sister.

On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had raided al-Baghdadi’s hideout in Syria’s Idlib province and that the terrorist number one killed himself using a suicide vest after being trapped in a dead-end tunnel. His body was mutilated by the blast, but POTUS said he had been identified by his DNA.

Several days later, Daesh confirmed the death of al-Baghdadi, naming Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi their new leader.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  SDF destroys military vehicle belonging to Turkish-backed militants: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Well, they may even detain his 7th degree cousins… Who cares? ErDOG is way more a terrorist than ABAB’s wife who surely had to deal with cooking, housework and the kids rather than playing with explosives and doing politics…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-11-06 21:57