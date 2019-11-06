Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that the Turkish security forces have detained the wife of the recently killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, his sister and brother-in-law.
“Baghdadi has committed suicide in a tunnel. We have caught his wife in Syria, but we have made no noise of it. I’m now announcing this for the first time. We have also caught his sister and her husband,” Erdogan said in an address in Ankara.
The statement comes a day after Communications Director at the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun confirmed that the country’s forces had captured al-Baghdadi’s sister.
On 27 October, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had raided al-Baghdadi’s hideout in Syria’s Idlib province and that the terrorist number one killed himself using a suicide vest after being trapped in a dead-end tunnel. His body was mutilated by the blast, but POTUS said he had been identified by his DNA.
Several days later, Daesh confirmed the death of al-Baghdadi, naming Abi Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurashi their new leader.
Source: Sputnik
