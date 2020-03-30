BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Azerbaijani military attempted to infiltrate the Armenian Army’s positions in the Noyemberyan area of the Tavush Province, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported this evening.

“At 7 p.m. today #Azerbaijan launched a subversive incursion attempt on the #Armenia’n positions of Noyemberyan, Tavush. Armenian Army thwarted the attack, two soldiers were lightly injured,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense tweeted this evening.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani forces also targeted the villages of Baghanis and Voskevan, which resulted in a child being wounded.

“Armenian forces will respond appropriately against the Azerbaijani aggression during the #COVID pandemic. The full responsibility of the consequences falls on #Azerbaijani side,” the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani government has yet to respond to these accusations.

Advertisements