BERIUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces have shot down another enemy aircraft over Yemeni airspace, Al-Masirah TV reported moments ago.

According to the report, the Ansarallah forces shot down an enemy spy plane over the Al-Hodeidah Governorate in western Yemen.

The report said the Ansarallah forces spotted Arab Coalition’s spy plane while it was flying over their positions in the Al-Drayhami Directorate, which is south of Hodeidah city.

Earlier today, the Ansarallah forces announced that they shot down a Sudanese drone as it was flying over their positions in the Hajjah Governorate.

The first drone was shot down over the Al-Tineh District of Hajjah, which is located just south of the Saudi border.

Advertisements