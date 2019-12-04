BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces announced on Wednesday that they managed to shoot down two reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Arab coalition forces along the Saudi-Yemeni border this evening.

A spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces loyal to the Ansarallah Movement, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, said in a brief statement on his Twitter account that their air defenses managed to shoot down two spy planes.

He said that “the plane was shot down with a suitable weapon while carrying out hostilities.”

“The air defenses, thank God, shot down a second spy plane in the Baqim District of Asir this evening with an appropriate weapon while conducting hostilities in the border areas,” Sare’a said in another tweet.

These spy planes are the second and third since last Saturday to be shot down by the Ansarallah forces.

In addition to downing three reconnaissance planes, the Ansarallah forces also shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter during its flight in the Baqim District; both pilots on board were killed during the crash.

