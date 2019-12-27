BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Sana’a-based Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, announced that the Ansarallah forces fired a ballistic missile towards the Saudi Border Guard’s encampment in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia.
According to the spokesperson, the Ansarallah forces’ rocket team fired a Badr-1 ballistic missile at the Saudi military encampment belonging to the 19th Brigade in the Bir Askar area of Najran.
The Yemeni general said, as quoted by Al-Masirah TV, that the Saudi military suffered heavy casualties after the ballistic missile struck the encampment.
“Dozens from the Saudi Army were killed and wounded, among them officers,” General Sare’a said..
The spokesman stated, “the targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi regime, the latest of which was the crime of bombing the market in the Sa’ada Governorate.”
This latest missile attack marks the first time in several days that the Ansarallah forces have targeted Saudi Arabia with their ballistic missiles.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.