BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Sana’a-based Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’a, announced that the Ansarallah forces fired a ballistic missile towards the Saudi Border Guard’s encampment in the Najran region of southwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to the spokesperson, the Ansarallah forces’ rocket team fired a Badr-1 ballistic missile at the Saudi military encampment belonging to the 19th Brigade in the Bir Askar area of Najran.

The Yemeni general said, as quoted by Al-Masirah TV, that the Saudi military suffered heavy casualties after the ballistic missile struck the encampment.

“Dozens from the Saudi Army were killed and wounded, among them officers,” General Sare’a said..

The spokesman stated, “the targeting comes within the framework of the legitimate and natural response to the crimes of the Saudi regime, the latest of which was the crime of bombing the market in the Sa’ada Governorate.”

This latest missile attack marks the first time in several days that the Ansarallah forces have targeted Saudi Arabia with their ballistic missiles.

