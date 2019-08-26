BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – For the first time this year, the Ansarallah forces launched an attack on the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their rocket battalion targeted Riyadh with their Samad-3 attack drone.

No further details have been released since.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense has also not commented on the attack.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Houthis launches new missile at Saudi Coalition gathering near Yemeni border

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

About 15 hours ago, Houthis told about the launch of 10 ballistic missiles towards Jazan. Saudi ADF detected 6 and intercepted them. For the drones on Riyadh, they still haven’t had an attack. Sana’a is 1000km from Riyadh and the closest point in Houthi territory is about 850km… Not so easy to keep datalink on such a distance without dedicated satellites and Iran had 2 sat-launches failures this year. Seems they’re about to try a 3rd time… And I doubt this may be smth enough to provide real-time datalink for a drone in a 4-5 hours flight, you need a… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-26 15:04