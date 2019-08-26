BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – For the first time this year, the Ansarallah forces launched an attack on the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

According to the official media wing of the Ansarallah forces, their rocket battalion targeted Riyadh with their Samad-3 attack drone.

No further details have been released since.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense has also not commented on the attack.

