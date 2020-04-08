BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a powerful attack on a military camp belonging to the pro-government Yemeni military, Wednesday, killing and wounding several soldiers.
In a statement released shortly after the attack, the Ansarallah-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, said that the attack was carried out inside the Abyan Governorate of southern Yemen.
“In response to the escalation by the enemy in the Al-Bayda Governorate from the direction of the southern governorates, the missile force launched a ballistic missile,” Sare’a said in a statement, pointing out that their Qassem missile “targeted the gatherings of vehicles and enemy personnel in the Al-Shajri camp in the Abyan Governorate.”
He said that the missile targeted the brigade “as they prepared to march towards al-Bayda this morning.”
“The attack was accurate thanks to God, where dozens were killed and wounded, and the operation caused confusion and panic in their ranks.”
The forces loyal to President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi have since denied suffering heavy casualties; instead, they claim only five were killed and a few others were wounded.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.