BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Ansarallah forces launched a powerful attack on a military camp belonging to the pro-government Yemeni military, Wednesday, killing and wounding several soldiers.

In a statement released shortly after the attack, the Ansarallah-aligned spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Sare’a, said that the attack was carried out inside the Abyan Governorate of southern Yemen.

“In response to the escalation by the enemy in the Al-Bayda Governorate from the direction of the southern governorates, the missile force launched a ballistic missile,” Sare’a said in a statement, pointing out that their Qassem missile “targeted the gatherings of vehicles and enemy personnel in the Al-Shajri camp in the Abyan Governorate.”

He said that the missile targeted the brigade “as they prepared to march towards al-Bayda this morning.”

“The attack was accurate thanks to God, where dozens were killed and wounded, and the operation caused confusion and panic in their ranks.”

The forces loyal to President ‘Abd Rubbah Mansour Hadi have since denied suffering heavy casualties; instead, they claim only five were killed and a few others were wounded.

Advertisements