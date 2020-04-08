BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – Saudi official television announced that the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) Movement targeted the city of Ma’rib in Yemen with a ballistic missile.

The report said that “despite the announcement of the ceasefire , the Houthi militia is targeting the government compound in Marib.”

They would add: “The Houthis in Yemen are targeting residential areas in the city of Hodeidah.”

The Ansarallah forces have yet to confirm these allegations from the Saudi-led Coalition.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led Coalition announced a new ceasefire that would begin at midnight on Thursday, April 9th.

The Saudi-led Coalition said the ceasefire would be implemented as part of the United Nations’ initiative to combat the coronavirus across the world.

