BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 A.M.) – Saudi official television announced that the Ansarallah (var. Houthi) Movement targeted the city of Ma’rib in Yemen with a ballistic missile.

The report said  that “despite the announcement of the ceasefire , the Houthi militia is targeting the government compound in Marib.”

They would add: “The Houthis in Yemen are targeting residential areas in the city of Hodeidah.”

The Ansarallah forces have yet to confirm these allegations from the Saudi-led Coalition.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led Coalition announced a new ceasefire that would begin at midnight on Thursday, April 9th.

The Saudi-led Coalition said the ceasefire would be implemented as part of the United Nations’ initiative to combat the coronavirus across the world.

Nestor Arapa
Miserables hipócritas los Saudis, la ONU anunció mucho antes que la coalición liderado por la monarquía lanzara la ofensiva sobre los Houtis donde perdieron vida varios combatientes, ahora anuncian alto al fuego para que los Houtis no respondan a su avance, que tal cobardía.

2020-04-09 06:53