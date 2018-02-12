BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – Almost a dozen Kurdish fighters of the US-led coalition who were encircled by Islamic State militants in east Syria during a big battle on the country’s border with Iraq have been rescued by Iraqi paramilitary fighters.
According to the sources within Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), forces of the battle-proven paramilitary group have rescued some eleven Syrian Kurdish fighters who were encircled by ISIS in the province of Deir Ezzor.
Reports state that unit of the PMU’s 13th Brigade conducted a successful rescue operation on the Syrian-Iraqi border to save a group of Syrian Kurdish fighters whom they had observed having been surrounded by Islamic State forces.
The development comes amid a big battle between Syrian Kurdish forces and ISIS in the Al-Sosa area of Deir Ezzor province (very close to Syria’s eastern border with Iraq) that has been raging for several day now.
Related to the same battle, yesterday it was reported by ISIS sources that US coalition warplanes had accidentally bombed Syrian Kurdish forces in the Al-Sosa area.
