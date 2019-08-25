BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – Three members of the Turkish Armed Forces were killed during clashes with the Kurdish-led Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, three soldiers were killed and seven more were wounded during a clash with the PKK.

The clashes in northern Iraq on Sunday were part of the Turkish Armed Forces’ ongoing “Operation Claw 3”; this offensive is meant to eliminate the last remnants of the PKK near their border.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been active in the northern region of Iraq for a number of years now, despite not having permission from the government in Baghdad.

