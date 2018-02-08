Rate Article (3.5 / 2)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:42 A.M.) – Some one hundred or more troops of the Syrian Arab Army and allied paramilitary forces have been killed as a result of retaliatory airstrikes carried out by US-led coalition warplanes in the country’s east according to media sources claiming to cite  American military officials.

US military officials speaking to Reuters have stated that ‘defensive’ retaliation strikes carried out by US-led coalition airpower has killed 100 Syrian pro-government troops in the province of Deir Ezzor.

The US military is claiming that so-called anti-ISIS coalition forces repelled a threatening Syrian Army-led attack consisting of five hundred troops – backed by artillery and tanks – during the night of Wednesday to Thursday against positions of Arab and Kurdish partner militias at oilfields near the town of Khasham on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River.

Apparently no American troops were killed in the engagement.

At the present time, the Syrian Army is yet to release a statement on the engagement.

Andrew Illingworth

dank fur kopf

US are the terrorists. I think everyone has worked that out by now.

08/02/2018 08:59
Dr. James Padgett

May God act powerfully on Syria's behalf and do WHATEVER is necessary to get the U.S. military personnel and all planes and equipment out of Syria.

08/02/2018 08:52
Daeshbags Sux

There is no God. God is just a scam to steal money from idiots fearing death.

You can call me AL

Muppet

Killing 100 the US have to show evidence of serious casualties of their own to legitimize any military act. There is no such thing as a "defensive" preemptive strike against an imminent attack or a retaliatory air strike against a force of a country that is not at war with the US. This is an act of pure aggression, a breach of Syrian sovereignty and international law. p.s. Even if the US allied forces have been shelled by design or accident. They are on Syrian soil. And in the presence of IS in the vicinity the US have to prove…
Daeshbags Sux

Exactly.
Thus, as Syria has about 50 Pantsir S1, it’s STUPID not to deploy these as this system is great to intercept air to ground missiles and aerial bombs, even mortar shells while it can also take out aircraft and well, the dual 30mm gun has even highest rate of fire than an A-10 gun, it can also be used against ground targets with greater effect than a Shilka or Zu-23-2…

DidierF

Terrifying. We're one step closer to WWIII.

Daeshbags Sux

Nope, it's just like a dog marking its territory by urinating all around…

Both of You are right.

gzman501 .

The US payback for Afrin. They see the Kurd card going into the toilet and need a new plan. They are really getting desperate…Hyping the CW accusations, Su25 shot down, now this. They are trying to see what it takes for Putin to make a mistake. They're bent on getting something started…maybe cause friction between Syria and Russia? or maybe this is their way of ramping up the situation for an incident.

So, another Yugoslavia? Why did the Syrian Army attack US-controlled areas without any air cover? Suicidal tendencies? America is a killing machine.This is a Hitler-style country, you can't count on their gentleness.

This is a war crime as the Government of Syria never invited the Americans in. They are trying to break up the country for geopolitical reasons (as the Gulf States and NATO did in Libya), plain and simple

