The Brazilian Health Ministry has registered 33,536 new Covid-19 infections within the past 24 hours, setting a new global record.

Brazil is one of the most hard hit countries when it comes to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a total of over 4.59 million cases and a death toll of 138,108.

In the past 24 hours alone, 836 people have died to due complications caused by Covid-19 in Brazil.

Brazil’s actual situation during the global pandemic is blamed on the government, which has failed to act or even recognize the pandemic as such.

Only the United States and India have more cases than Brazil.