BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Lebanese Minister of Defense, Elias Bou Saab, responded to the recent comments from the adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), saying that if the statement was said, then it was ‘unacceptable.’

Bou Saab, through his official account on Twitter, tweeted: “If what is attributed to the adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard head is true, then it is unfortunate and unacceptable, and it violates the sovereignty of Lebanon, which has ties to the Islamic Republic of Iran, a friendship that cannot affect the independence of Lebanon in any way.

The adviser to the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Major General Murtada Qurbani, had said said on Monday that Iran would level Tel Aviv from Lebanese territory if Israel carried out any attack against them.

In a statement to the Mizan News Agency, Qurbani said, in response to Israeli statements about launching military action against Tehran: “If Israel committed the smallest mistake towards Iran, we will flatten Tel Aviv from Lebanese soil.”

He said, “Iran is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons and Israel is too small to make any mistake towards Iran … Our fighters’ hand to trigger the order of the Supreme Leader … If the guide orders a missile attack against Israel, all Zionists will raise their hands to surrender … We will cut Their ears are apart, and we are not afraid of germs of corruption.”

“The hearts and souls of the peoples of Yemen, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq are with Iran, and the recent events in Lebanon, Iraq and Iran aim to strike at the unity of the resistance front, including the Islamic Republic,” he added.

On Sunday, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett threatened to turn Syria into Iran’s Vietnam, vowing to prevent the Iranian military from keeping a permanent base inside Syria.

