BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – Bosnian Security Minister Dragan Mektic said Tuesday that Bosnia is preparing to repatriate Bosnian citizens who are affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist organization in Syria.
According to the Bosnian minister’s statement, Bosnia is preparing for the return of some 30 to 40 people, especially women and children, but he feared there would be some complications: “How will we verify the identity of 30 to 40 people when they arrive here?”
The Bosnian minister accused the Bosnian presidency of speeding up their arrival procedures without security coordination and “without consultations and coordination with the security services.”
The minister noted that those who left for Syria between 2012 and 2016 are the women and children of fighters from the Islamic State.
On Monday, the Bosnian presidency issued instructions and statements to its competent ministries to take an urgent, speedy and coordinated steps for the return of its Bosnian citizens from Syria.
