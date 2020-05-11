Over the last two days, troops from India and China have been involved in several stand-offs leaving soldiers injured on both sides. According to the Indian defence ministry, the first clash took place near Naku La in North Sikkim while the second one took place Nallah in Ladakh.

Reacting to the consecutive clashes, the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday claimed that their troops remained committed to upholding peace and stability in the border region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the two Asian giants should manage and handle their differences.

“As to the China-India border issue, our position is clear and consistent. Our troops there are committed to uphold peace and stability. This serves the common interests of our two countries and two peoples. We hope India will work with China to uphold peace and tranquillity in the border regions with concrete actions,” Lijian said.

However, sources in the Indian defence ministry claimed that the physical altercation erupted after the Chinese pushed Indian soldiers aggressively near the the Pangong Tso lake.

The Indian side said that the issue was resolved at the local commander level. India and China have been involved in several face-offs over the years as the 2,400 mile boundary between the two countries is loosely marked.

“The short and temporary face offs are resolved as per the established protocols at the local level between the troops,” the official said.

As per the government data, Chinese troops have transgressed into Indian Territory as many as 752 times in the last two years.

In North Sikkim where the two sides were involved in a scuffle, the Indian Armed forces have lost two helicopters since 7 May, which indicates increased movement by Indian side as well.

In the Ladakh sector, defence sources confirmed that two Chinese helicopters also arrived on their side of the Line of Actual Control after an Indian helicopter visited near Pangong Tso lake on 5 May.

In 2017, troops from both countries were involved in a two- and-a-half month long standoff after the Indian army objected to road construction by the Chinese in Doklam region, a tri-junction at the border that separates India, Bhutan, and China.

A stalemate in relations was created and the situation normalised only after both sides agreed to disengage in August 2018.

Border standoffs between Indian and Chinese troops occur at regular intervals at different parts along the Line of Actual Control between the two nations, a loosely demarcated line between India and China.

Source: Sputnik

