BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Four Iranian police officers were injured in Zahedan on Wednesday, after a bomb exploded along a street inside this city in the Islamic Republic’s southeastern region.
In a statement released this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) headquarters in southeastern Iran announced that the explosion occurred in the Zibshahar district of Zahedan, which is located in the center of the Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
The deputy police chief of the region for security affairs said that the police received a false report after midnight regarding an incident in an area inside Zahedan, adding that the police car had been sent to the location, which was targeted by the bomb.
The news website for the Sistan-Baluchistan Province wrote that five people are suspected in connection to the incident this morning.
Source: RT
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.