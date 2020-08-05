BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – Four Iranian police officers were injured in Zahedan on Wednesday, after a bomb exploded along a street inside this city in the Islamic Republic’s southeastern region.

In a statement released this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) headquarters in southeastern Iran announced that the explosion occurred in the Zibshahar district of Zahedan, which is located in the center of the Sistan-Baluchistan Province.

The deputy police chief of the region for security affairs said that the police received a false report after midnight regarding an incident in an area inside Zahedan, adding that the police car had been sent to the location, which was targeted by the bomb.

The news website for the Sistan-Baluchistan Province wrote that five people are suspected in connection to the incident this morning.

Source: RT

Advertisements