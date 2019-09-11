US President Donald Trump earlier stated that he had asked the national security advisor to leave the administration, while Bolton said it was his decision to resign.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic has no plans to start negotiations with the US even after the resignation of John Bolton – one of the most well-known hawks in the Trump administration.

In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged Washington to stop pressuring his country, adding that Tehran would continue cutting its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, if necessary.

Meanwhile, ties between Washington and Tehran continue to worsen. Iran announced a decision to steadily abandon its own JCPOA obligations every 60 days unless the other signatories to the deal manage to facilitate Iranian oil exports and trade with the country despite US sanctions.