BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – Bolivia’s interim government, led by self-appointed president Jeanine Áñez, has requested help from Israel in their fight against leftists, the Reuters News Agency reported on Friday.

The Bolivian Interior Minister, Arturo Murillo, told Reuters on Friday that his government was seeking Israeli assistance in his country’s fight against ‘terrorists’.

He said the Bolivian police were investigating leftists allegedly linked to Venezuelan Presient Nicolas Maduro and drug traffickers.

“We’ve invited them to help us,” Murillo told Reuters. “They’re used to dealing with terrorists. They know how to handle them,” he said of the Israelis. “The only thing we want is to bring peace.”

Following these claims, former President Evo Morales said Bolivia does not need foreign military intervention to solve its internal provlems.

“Bolivia does not need foreign military intervention to solve its internal problems,” Evo Morales said on Twitter.

“The Bolivian interim government calls on Israel to help fight the local left party,” Morales added, stressing that his country was “belonging to a culture of dialogue and peace.”

Morales, who stepped down from the presidency in November, was granted asylum in Mexico after leaving the country.

