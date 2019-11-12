Bolivia’s Second Vice Speaker of the Senate Jeanine Añez announced Tuesday that she will serve as interim president in light of the recent resignation of Evo Morales.
“According to the text and meaning of the Constitution, as president of the Senate, I immediately assume the Presidency of the State envisaged by the constitutional order and I promise to take all the necessary measures to bring peace to the country,” she said on November 12.
Añez’s assumption of presidency comes shortly after Bolivian lawmakers revealed they lacked quorum to formally approve ousted President Evo Morales’ resignation due to an inadequate showing from are members of Movemiento al Socialismo (MAS)
The interim leader stated that presidential elections will take place in Bolivia following the formation of a new election commission. A previous estimate from Añez claimed a new election will take place by January 22.
The lawmaker’s new position follows the expedient resignations of Vice President Álvaro García Linera, Minister of Defense Javier Savaleta, the heads of both chambers of Congress and the head of the electoral commission – all of whom belong to Morales’ MAS party.
Earlier this week, dozens of staffers with the regional election commission were arrested in relation to an ongoing investigation concerning the results of the October 20 election.
Source: Sputnik
