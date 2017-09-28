DAMASCUS, SYRIA (5:00 P.M.) – The significant advance made by the Syrian forces against rebel fighters in rural Damascus has been tragically disturbed by a series of deadly tunnel explosions.

For the past two days, Failaq al-Rahaman rebel group has exploded several tunnels in Ayn Tarma neighborhoods, leaving scores of Army troops killed and injured.

The tunnels exploded were all located under buildings seized by the Syrian Army during earlier battles.

The huge explosions left 45 Syrian soldiers dead, and many others injured, most of them fight under the elite Republican Guards.

The recent ‘death trap’ tactic adopted by the local rebel group resolves around withdrawing from a building after booby-trapping an underground tunnel, and is followed to curb the Army’s advance achieved in the recent days.

According to a government official, the deadly explosions have killed and injured up to 134 troops.

