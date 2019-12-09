BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Metropolitan bishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of Antioch for the Archdiocese of Beirut, Elias ‘Aude, said Lebanon was being ruled by “one person and an armed group” during his sermon on Sunday.

Bishop ‘Aude made the comment during the mass marking the 14th anniversary of Gebran Tueni’s assassination.

“This country is being ruled today by one person we all know, and no one speaks and by a group that is ruling us by arms,” the bishop said.

The ‘person’ the bishop is referencing Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Advertisements