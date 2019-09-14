The Saudi-owned satellite channel Al-Arabiya has reported an explosion and fire at the Saudi Aramco Abqaiq facility in the eastern part of the kingdom.
There have been no reports of casualties or cause of the incident. According to the media report, the blaze was spotted early Saturday morning in Buqyaq, near Dammam, in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.
Netizens have shared video showing a massive fire on the horizon, with alleged gunfire in the background.
Breaking: Reports of explosions in Buqyaq, #Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/qkJ9xGc9ji
— Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) September 14, 2019
According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, Saudi Arabian authorities are expected to issue an official statement on the cause of the incident.
Saudi Aramco is the state-owned oil giant which operates and controls the majority of the kingdom’s refinery production and oilfields.
In August, Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi armed political opposition movement) rebel forces reportedly used drones to attack Saudi Arabia’s major oil field, Shaybah. Saudi Aramco, which owns the refinery, said that a “limited fire” had hit its Shaybah facility, adding that it caused “no interruptions” to its activities.
Yemen, the poorest nation in the the Arabian peninsula, has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi armed opposition faction since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi’s request even as the militants retaliate against the attacks.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.