BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – A powerful explosion was reported at a Turkish observation post in western Idlib this evening, amid increased tensions in northwestern Syria.

According to preliminary reports, a car bomb was detonated at a Turkish observation post in the town of Silah A-Zahour, which is located near the city of Jisr Al -Shughour in western Idlib.

No information has been released about casualties or the perpetrators of this attack on the Turkish observation post.

Over the last few weeks, both a Turkish and Russian military patrol have been targeted by the jihadist rebels belonging to Kata’eb Khatab Al-Shishani.