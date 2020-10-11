Iran was reportedly hit by an explosion on Sunday, according to national media. The blast is believed to have been caused by a gas leakage.
At least two people were killed in a gas explosion in a market in southwest Iran, state media reported; photos of the blast’s aftermath are currently circulating online.
The market in thought to be located in Ahvaz, capital of Iran’s Khuzestan province. Reports suggest that six more people have been injured as a result of explosion.
Tweet: “2 killed in gas explosion in Ameri bazaar in Ahvaz. In this explosion that took place today, 2 people have been killed so far and 6 others have been injured.”
📸 ۲ کشته در انفجار گاز بازارچه عامری اهواز
🔹در این انفجار که امروز رخ داد تاکنون ۲ نفر کشته و ۶ نفر دیگر مصدوم شدند/صداوسیما #حوادث
🏙 @Jonoub_Fouri pic.twitter.com/Si5bm6Urt9
— jonoub_fouri (@Jonoub_fouri) October 11, 2020
Source: Sputnik
