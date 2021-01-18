BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) -A powerful explosion erupted in the administrative capital of the Idlib Governorate on Monday, causing a shockwave throughout the city.

According to opposition activists, the explosion occurred at a weapons shop along Al-Jalaa Street, which is located in the central part of the administrative capital.

The reason for the explosion has not been determined.

Lastly, the total number of casualties has not been confirmed.

The city of Idlib is controlled by a number of armed groups, including the jihadist-led Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham organization, which controls Al-Jalaa Street.