BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to fulfill its promises and work with Ankara to end what he called “the tragedy” in Syria.

This came in an article that Erdogan wrote for the Bloomberg Agency, which was reported by the official Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish president stressed that “a peaceful and lasting solution will only be possible by respecting the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria.”

He considered that the re-establishment of peace and stability in the region and Syria is linked to “faithful Western support for Turkey.”

Erdogan continued: “I say it with pride, the Turkish position has not changed since the beginning of the internal war in Syria.”

He stressed, “The humanitarian situation in Syria will be the final measure of the sincerity of our positions, especially since the defense of human rights, freedoms and democracy has become widely circulated recently.”

He said, “The safe zones that Turkey has established with the local Syrian elements are evidence of our commitment to the future of our neighbor (Syria).”

He went on to say, “The Biden administration must fulfill its promises and work with us to end the tragedy in Syria,” noting Ankara’s rejection “of all plans that do not meet the basic demands of the Syrian people, because they will only deepen the crisis.”

Sources: Anadolu, Sputnik

