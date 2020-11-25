BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, along with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Prince Mohammad bin Zayed.

According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office, the leaders were nominated by David Trimble, the ex-First Minister of Northern Ireland, a winner of the award in 1998.

“Pursuant to the rules of the Nobel Prize Committee, since Lord Trimble is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, his decision to submit Prime Minister Netanyahu’s candidacy will lead the committee to discuss the issue,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Tuesday, which was carried by the Bloomberg News Agency

The UAE and Israel reached a normalization agreement in October after mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. A similar agreement was announced shortly after between Israel and Bahrain. A third agreement was announced in late October with Sudan, marking the fourth time in its history that Israel has normalized relations with an Arab League state.

Should Netanyahu win the Nobel Peace Prize, he will be the third Israeli Prime Minister to receive the award. The first Israeli Prime Minister to win the award was Menachem Begin in 1978, as the Camp David Accord paved the way for a long-standing peace agreement with Egypt.

In 1994, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin shared the award with President Shimon Peres and the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization Yasser Arafat.