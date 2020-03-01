BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Deputy Prime Minister of the Benghazi-based Libyan government, Abdul-Rahman Al-Ahiresh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul-Hadi Al-Hawaij, arrived in the Syrian capital on Sunday to discuss cooperation between the two countries in countering Turkish moves and combating terrorism.
The government delegation included Major General Younes Farhat and the head of the Libyan Intelligence Service, Major General Mustafa al-Muqrin, and the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bureau, Benghazi, Ambassador Abdul Salam Al-Raqe’i.
The delegation of the Libyan government was received at Damascus International Airport by the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Miqdad, the Director of the Arab World Department at the Ministry of Ambassador Milad Attia, the Director of the Protocol Ministry at the Ministry, Dr. Sami Salamah, and the Assistant Director of Protocol at the Ministry, Mr. Amj Al-Agha.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan government indicated that the visit comes within the framework of political, security and informational coordination and consultation, in order to ensure combating terrorism and discussing mechanisms to confront Turkey against the two brotherly countries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.