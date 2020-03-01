BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:45 P.M.) – The Deputy Prime Minister of the Benghazi-based Libyan government, Abdul-Rahman Al-Ahiresh, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul-Hadi Al-Hawaij, arrived in the Syrian capital on Sunday to discuss cooperation between the two countries in countering Turkish moves and combating terrorism.

The government delegation included Major General Younes Farhat and the head of the Libyan Intelligence Service, Major General Mustafa al-Muqrin, and the director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bureau, Benghazi, Ambassador Abdul Salam Al-Raqe’i.

The delegation of the Libyan government was received at Damascus International Airport by the Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister, Faisal Miqdad, the Director of the Arab World Department at the Ministry of Ambassador Milad Attia, the Director of the Protocol Ministry at the Ministry, Dr. Sami Salamah, and the Assistant Director of Protocol at the Ministry, Mr. Amj Al-Agha.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Libyan government indicated that the visit comes within the framework of political, security and informational coordination and consultation, in order to ensure combating terrorism and discussing mechanisms to confront Turkey against the two brotherly countries.

 

Excelente… Ahora Erdogan debe estar preocupado…

