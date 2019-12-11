BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Libyan House of Representatives condemned the statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the committee called on the Security Council and the Arab League to take a decisive stance so that the southern Mediterranean region does not enter a dark era.
The committee considered that the memorandum of understanding between Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord to be “unconstitutional and aims to seize the wealth of Libya. It is also a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and blatant interference in an independent country.”
The committee urged “the free forces in Turkey to condemn Erdogan’s statements, and to put an end to Turkish interference, which will negatively affect the relationship between the two peoples and Turkish interests in Libya.”
This latest statement comes in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement that his country is ready to send its soldiers to Libya if Tripoli requests him to do so.
Erdogan said, “Turkey is ready to send forces to Libya if requested by the internationally recognized government in Tripoli.”
