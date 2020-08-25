BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Belarusian news site, “Military-Political Review”, published a video clip of the Belursian forces intercepting ‘balloons’ along the Lithuanian border.

The footage captured from the helicopter’s cockpit shows how the Mi-24 flies into a group of balloons, to which the white and red flag used by the Belarusian opposition was attached to it, after which the video was cut off.

As reported by the portal, after the approach with the Mi-24, the balloons were ‘scattered’ in the Luji village area.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced an attempt by the Lithuanian side to violate the airspace of the republic: “eight balloons bearing anti-state symbols were launched from the neighboring territories.”

The ministry added that thanks to the actions of the Mi-24 helicopter crews of the Air Defense Forces, balloons were stopped without using weapons.