BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – It appears the U.S. and its allies have a thing for killing the second highest ranked commander of Al-Qaeda every few years, the Moon of Alabama revealed in a new post.

In an exclusive piece released last week, the New York Times reported that Israel, with help from the United States, assassinated Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, during a special operation inside Iran.

“The United States and Israel worked together to track and kill a senior al-Qaida operative in Iran earlier this year, a bold intelligence operation by the two allied nations that came as the Trump administration was ramping up pressure on Tehran.

Four current and former U.S. officials said Abu Mohammed al-Masri, al-Qaida’s No. 2, was killed by assassins in the Iranian capital in August. The U.S. provided intelligence to the Israelis on where they could find al-Masri and the alias he was using at the time, while Israeli agents carried out the killing, according to two of the officials. The two other officials confirmed al-Masri’s killing but could not provide specific details.”

However, the alleged killing of Al-Masri appears to have a common theme, which is shared by previous claims of similar assassinations.

‘Being Al-Qaeda’s Number 2 is Dangerous Work’

The aforementioned title was used by Moon of Alabama to poke fun at several previous claims of assassinating Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command.

The claims stretch over a ten-year period and share similar story lines about the U.S. killing a “number 2” ranked Al-Qaeda commander in Western and Southern Asia.

Based on a list compiled by Moon of Alabama, it appears that holding the position of Al-Qaeda’s number 2 is a death wish

Whether or not Al-Masri was actually assassinated in Iran is up for debate, as the Islamic Republic has denied all media reports.

Lastly, despite the assassination of such a high commander, U.S. President Donald Trump has not publicly boasted about killing this terrorist leader.

In the past, Trump has used his Twitter account to boast about killing the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) leader, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, and the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran, Major General Qassem Soleimani. If the U.S. and Israel did indeed assassinate this terrorist commander, why is the U.S. President quiet?