BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – Syrian children attacked a U.S. military vehicle with rocks in the Al-Hasakah countryside, sheltering behind a Russian armored personnel carrier.

According to reports, this incident took place in the Al-Hasakah town of Al-Tannouriyah, and a picture was published showing a number of children throwing stones at the U.S. military vehicle while they were being sheltered by a Russian military vehicle.

Most recently, cases of rock-throwing attacks in the countryside of Al-Hasakah have increased, with locals targeting U.S. vehicles.

Some of the people are frustrated that the U.S. military abandoned them during the Turkish invasion last September, while others are government loyalists.

Damascus considers all foreign forces that entered Syria without the approval of the Syrian government, such as the American and Turkish forces, as occupying forces.

