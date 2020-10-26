BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a devastating attack on a Turkish-backed militant training camp in northern Syria on Monday.
According to a field source in the neighboring Latakia Governorate, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out the attack on a training camp belonging to the Turkish-backed Faylaq Al-Sham militant group.
The source pointed out that the Russian attack targeted the headquarters and training camp of Faylaq Al-Sham, which resulted in over 100 casualties in the Salqin countryside of the Idlib Governorate.
Shortly after the attack, the Anna News Agency released two photos showing the before and after images of the powerful Russian strikes on the Faylaq Al-Sham training camp.
Monday’s attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces comes just a few days after they bombed militant oil sites that are used to smuggle oil from northern Aleppo to Turkey.
This attack also comes at the same time that Turkey has been accused of transporting Syrian mercenaries from northern Syria to Karabakh; this has been denied by Ankara and Baku.
