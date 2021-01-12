BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The two largest jihadist groups are clashing in northwestern Syria, following an attack launched by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) on an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cell near the Turkish border.

According to opposition reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham stormed the Islamic State’s positions near the town of Salqib, resulting in a number of casualties for the latter.

The opposition reports claim that at least three members of the Islamic State were killed near Salqin; however, the clashes are still taking place and the casualty toll may have increased since then.

Despite the fact they have both fought against the Syrian government, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Islamic State are currently at odds and have been for years.

HTS has attempted to rebrand itself in order to gain political legitimacy; however, this campaign has mostly failed on the international scene, as they are still considered a terrorist entity.