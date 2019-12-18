BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The ANNA News Agency released a new video on Tuesday that broke down the ongoing clashes in the Idlib Governorate and showcased some new footage.

In the video, the ANNA News Agency breaks down some footage that was released over the last few days, including some of the jihadist attacks on the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The video then showed Russian warplanes zeroing in on jihadist targets in the Idlib Governorate before destroying them.

Typically, when the ANNA News crew arrives at the front-lines that means the 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) is preparing to kickoff an offensive.

ANNA News is the only foreign agency that is allowed to film with the 25th Special Mission Forces; they have been at the front-lines of some of the most intense battles in Syria over the last few years.

With that said, the Syrian Army has already sent several units from the 5th Corps, 7th Division, and 25th Special Mission Forces to the Idlib front-lines as they prepare to kickoff this long-awaited offensive south of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Advertisements