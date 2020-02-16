BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially captured the last remaining areas under jihadist control in Aleppo city and its surrounding area, ending a nearly eight-year-long battle.
According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Army’s victory came this afternoon following the capture of the Layramoun and Kafr Hamra sectors, which were under the control of the jihadist rebels for most of the war.
In addition to capturing Kafr Hamra and Layramoun, the Syrian Army also took control of the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, which was the main battlefield in Aleppo city for most of the war.
At the same time, the Syrian Army has also captured the last towns in the Anadan Plain, including Hraytan, Babis, and ‘Anadan.
The loss of these areas will be devastating for the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo, as they now find themselves with virtually no presence near the provincial capital.
