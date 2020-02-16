BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially captured the last remaining areas under jihadist control in Aleppo city and its surrounding area, ending a nearly eight-year-long battle.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the Syrian Army’s victory came this afternoon following the capture of the Layramoun and Kafr Hamra sectors, which were under the control of the jihadist rebels for most of the war.

In addition to capturing Kafr Hamra and Layramoun, the Syrian Army also took control of the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, which was the main battlefield in Aleppo city for most of the war.

At the same time, the Syrian Army has also captured the last towns in the Anadan Plain, including Hraytan, Babis, and ‘Anadan.

The loss of these areas will be devastating for the jihadist rebels in western Aleppo, as they now find themselves with virtually no presence near the provincial capital.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 7
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    7
    Shares
ALSO READ  Unconfirmed reports of US airstrikes on Syrian gov't positions near Qamishli

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

4
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
PedroPEDRO BRUNELantijoo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ahora a marchar para cortar suministros de guerra que ingresa desde Turquía.

Vote Up11Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 18:29
antijoo
Guest
antijoo
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

could of had this done 2 years ago if didn’t keep agreeing to ceasefires to let them rearm.

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 18:56
Pedro
Guest
Pedro
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Gloria y honor al Ejercito Arabe Sirio y homenaje a los mártires que murieron defendiendo su Patria. Son ejemplo de dignidad y patriotismo ante el mundo

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 21:49
PEDRO BRUNEL
Guest
PEDRO BRUNEL
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Parabéns amigos!! Seguimos na luta

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 19:32