BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside their allies from the IRGC (Iranian troops) and Hezbollah, stormed the Northern Hama Plain on Monday morning, targeting the jihadist rebel defenses at the village of Ma’ardes.

Led by the Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies reportedly entered Ma’ardes this morning after a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Nasr at the village’s eastern axis.

According to some local activists in the northern Hama region, the Syrian Arab Army has taken control of Ma’ardes, despite conflicting reports from pro-rebel media.

If Ma’ardes is once again recaptured by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies, they will be in position to strike the jihadist rebels at the key towns of Souran and Taybat Al-Imam.

2 Comments on "Battle for Hama heats up as Syrian Army troops advance north"

Assad must stay
Assad must stay
I hope SAA will kill a maximum of these terrorists.
Thermobarics weapons should be ready in the case the terrorists would use sarin.

Today 11:55
Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
Use very large thermobaric's anyway and roast the terrorist rats with any NATO advisers who are with them before the flood of US Terror Aid washes through Turkey and Jordan into Syria.

Today 12:56
